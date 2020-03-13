Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment of a series of regular columns designed to report to the senior citizens of Athens County items of interest from the Athens County Council on Aging (ACCOA).
Speakers for March’s meeting were Sandy Shirey and Mike Turner, who both spoke about the coronavirus.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 stands for coronavirus disease 2019. It is an upper respiratory tract disease first identified in humans in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It spreads most often through respiratory droplets.
What are the symptoms?
They generally appear two to 14 days days after exposure, include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Prevention
Stay home when sick; avoid contact with people who are sick; get adequate sleep; wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or longer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces; call before visiting your doctor; practice good hygiene habits.
The ACCOA also went over the following reminders.
- The Secretary of State in Ohio suggests early voting or absentee ballot.
- The Ohio Department of Health Hotline is 1-833-427-5634.
- New Director of RSVP is Joe Hemon
- There will be a pancake breakfast at Applebees on March 14 from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at 594-8499.
- Upbeat may cancel activities.
- Ben from SEO Food Bank says that it might go to blizzard meals.
