Nicholson diamond anniversary

Carlos and Joyce Hess Nicholson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the Athens Community Center on East State Street. The couple was married on Nov. 5, 1959, in Athens by Rev. Charles McGruder. The celebration will be hosted by the couple’s children Brent and Shelley Nicholson, Brian and Kerry Nicholson, and their families. The couple has five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Cards are appreciated, but it is requested that gifts be omitted.
