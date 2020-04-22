The Ohio University Scripps College of Communication recently named nine PK-12 teachers in Ohio to the Communication Fellows Program. Designed to bolster innovation in communication education, the program also provides professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities. Fellows receive financial stipends and other support for projects they complete over the course of their fellowship.
Up to 10 fellows are named each year, with five from rural Appalachian districts and five from urban districts in the state of Ohio.
The 2020 Communication Fellows cohort includes:
- Tim Ruoff, an English teacher at Norwood High School
- Tiffany Scanlan, an art instructor at East Guernsey Local Schools
- Tanner Salyers, a 9-12th grade World History, US Government and Economics teacher with Newark Digital Academy
- Ryan Novak, an English teacher at Kenston High School
- Kayla Theis, an English III and American Literature teacher at Circleville High School
- Jennifer Rue, an interactive media instructor at Wayne County Schools Career Center
- Gary Rogers, a computer science and English teacher at Elder High School
- Elizabeth Crawford, a social studies instructor at Collins Career Technical Center
- Amanda Fountain, a language arts and communications teacher at Upper Arlington High School
“One of the really special aspects of the Communication Fellows programs has been the relationships participants build within their cohorts,” said Dean Scott Titsworth. “They’re all such dedicated and enthusiastic educators; when they get together to share ideas, their output is just inspiring.”
Communication Fellows attend a one-week summer residential experience at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens and receive free tuition for a graduate-level online course, a $1,500 stipend and a $1,000 classroom stipend. College faculty members serve as mentors, supporting the teachers as they develop and complete their project proposals during the residential experience and throughout the year. The COVID-19 crisis may necessitate adjustments to the residential experience for the 2020 cohort.
