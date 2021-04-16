Oak Hill Trinity Wesleyan Church will be having a noodle dinner sale on Friday, April 23, from 4-6 p.m. The sale will be in the fellowship hall behind the church at 509 N. Elm St., Oak Hill, OH, 45656. Curbside pick up. Dinners will consist of homemade chicken and beef noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and drink. Cost is by donation.
Noodle dinner sale at Oak Hill Trinity Wesleyan Church
