For over 20 years, The OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Guild has sponsored a holiday fundraising campaign, LoveLights. This holiday season, in celebration of the life of someone special, the Guild of O’Bleness Hospital is asking community members to consider making a gift to the Guild.
Every gift of $15 or more will be represented with an ornamental tag on the Guild’s LoveLights tree in the main lobby of O’Bleness Hospital, promoting hope, health and healing. Gifts will benefit the community by supporting patient care at O’Bleness Hospital.
The Guild of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, founded in 1961, provides fundraising and volunteer support to our community hospital.
To donate please visit: Foundation.OhioHealth.com/LoveLights or contact Guild Chair, Linda Rothman at (740) 591-3140 or wrothman@columbus.rr.com for more information.
