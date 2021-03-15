The Albany Alumni Association would like to announce that applications are being taken for the Octa Gillogly Scholarship until April 15, 2021. Applicants must be a 2021 graduate, a descendant of an Albany High School alumnus or alumna (pre- 1969), and plan to attend a college or university. Application forms can be obtained by calling Janet Harner at 740-707-5853.

