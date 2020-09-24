Meet the Author: Lawrence Everett and Ghostly Legends [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Thursday, Oct. 1. 7-8 p.m.
Meet long-time local folklorist and ghost-hunter, Lawrence Everett, as we explore through his collection, Ghostly Legends, the stories that make our part of Southeast Ohio special in the paranormal realm.
Please register for the event at https://events.myacpl.org/events/meet-author-lawrence-everett-and-ghostly-legends-virtual-program, which will take place through Google Meet.
Dungeons and Dragons Via Discord
Mondays from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Spend Monday afternoons playing this popular fantasy, tabletop role-playing game. You do not have to be an experienced player – everyone is welcome.
GIRLS WHO CODE: Virtual Club
Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Join our live virtual club of the national movement dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology! GIRLS WHO CODE fosters bravery, sisterhood, activism, and resilience through teaching the skill of computer coding.
Starting Oct. 7, we’ll be virtuallly. Register at https://events.myacpl.org/events/girls-who-code-virtual-club-32
Exercise Fitness During COVID-19 [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
Join professional fitness coach, Jamie Betit for live demonstrations of physical exercises to keep you healthy in body and mind through the pandemic.
Please register online to participate at https://events.myacpl.org/events/exercise-fitness-during-covid-19-virtual-program.
