The Athens Birth Circle will be holding a virtual meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7-8 p.m. Bereaved parents, grandparents, friends of those suffering, or anyone... each is invited to link hearts across the globe by lighting a candle at 7 p.m. local time to honor all babies gone too soon. Keep your candle burning for at least one hour to create a continuous “wave of light” across all time zones covering the entire globe!
Those in EST zone, please come together with us through Zoom to collectively participate in this International Wave of Light.
Due to COVID-19, this will take the place of our usual Birth Circle Pregnancy and Infant Loss Ceremony.
Various members will have meaningful readings to share, and we invite you to light a candle on your end of the camera, or use a photo of a lit candle as your profile image in place of your camera view. All are welcome to share a sentiment but quietly sharing in the moment is honored as well.
Visit www.athensbirthcircle.org or The Birth Circle on Facebook for the Zoom link.
