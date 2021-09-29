To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning memories Show
Oct. 3: Pastor Barry Bolin
Oct. 10: Father Don Horak
Oct. 17: Gary McKibben
Oct. 24: Pastor Robert Martin
Oct. 31: Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9 a.m.
Oct. 4-8: David Couch
Oct. 11-15: Father Don Horak
Oct. 18-22: Gary McKibben
Oct. 25-29: Pastor Robert Martin
