Beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, the Dairy Barn Arts Center will be hosting OH+5: Contemporary Art of Our Region. This year marks the fourteenth iteration of OH+5, an art exhibition that highlights artists living in Ohio and the five surrounding states.
OH+5 2022 features artwork by 65 artists, including 23 Athens County residents, with works across various mediums including sculptures, paintings, drawings, and photography. A live performance will take place at the opening reception on Jan. 14 titled “Encounter” by artist Lily Erb.
“I believe this show has something for every viewer; there are works that leave you elated and filled with whimsy, paintings that leave you with more questions than answers, and sculptures with beautiful craftsmanship.” said Quinn A. Hunter, who juried the exhibition along with Shoji Satake and Emily Prentice.
The exhibition is on view at The Dairy Barn Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 15 — Sunday, March 13, 2022. Gallery hours are Thursday — Sunday, 12pm — 5pm. Admission is $7 general, $5 reduced for students and seniors, and free for Dairy Barn members.
The exhibition is sponsored by White’s Mill and Ally Rapp Lee of Athens Real Estate Company. The Dairy Barn Arts Center is located at 8000 Dairy Lane in Athens, Ohio. To find more information visit dairybarn.org.
