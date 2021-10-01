Beginning on Oct. 6th, 2021, Paper Circle in Nelsonville, Ohio, will be hosting Accessible Expressions Ohio, a touring exhibition of artworks created by Ohio artists with dis/abilities.
The Accessible Expressions Ohio show at Paper Circle will include over twenty pieces of art that were selected in a juried process. It is sponsored by Art Possible Ohio, a state service organization that helps to raise awareness and change perceptions about dis/ability. Artists of any age, living in Ohio, with a dis/ability may enter artwork in one of three categories: Youth, Emerging, or Professional. APO connects artists with peers and a statewide audience of potential patrons.
“We’re honored and excited to have the Accessible Expressions Ohio exhibit on display in our studio this fall,” said Scout Ery, executive director of Paper Circle. “We hope people in the area will come see the diverse types of artwork in this show.”
People wishing to see the exhibit can visit in person at Paper Circle, 35 W. Columbus St. in Nelsonville, OH, Mon-Fri between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed but masks are required inside the studio.
Paper Circle is a non-profit studio and gallery located in Nelsonville, OH. Founded by Sara Gilfert in 2002, the organization is dedicated to the creation and promotion of art using handmade paper from recycled and natural fibers. The working studio promotes public understanding through exhibits and educational programs. Its signature paper, O-Gami, is uniquely suited to origami art.
