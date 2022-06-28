Ohioans can now renew their driver’s licenses or identification card online rather than in-person.
The new service went live on bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov on Monday, June 27, and was among several changes announced last week by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The online renewals will be limited to U.S. citizens between the ages of 21 and 65 with a four-year license that was processed in person.
To renew a card, customers have to log in through the state’s OH|ID system, a way for Ohioans and businesses to interact with multiple state agencies and access a variety of programs and services with a single user account.
Once logged in through OH|ID, the application begins, prompting the user to answer a series of questions. The user needs to upload their current driver’s license or ID, or a photograph and one document from the BMV’s acceptable document list. Once approved, the new card will be mailed to the individual.
Ohio Title Portal
Additionally, beginning July 11, vehicle title transfers in person-to-person sales will also be able to be completed online. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, (completed, signed and notarized from the seller), the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name. Once the title transaction has been reviewed and approved by a County Clerk of Courts Title Office, the customer will receive notice that the title has successfully been transferred to them and issued as an electronic title.
Driver Examinations
Also on July 11, new drivers will be able to take the driving knowledge test online, saving customers multiple trips to the BMV. In order to receive a temporary permit, all new drivers are required to complete a knowledge test, demonstrating their understanding of Ohio traffic laws.
In addition, the BMV is working to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio. On July 1, the BMV is launching a pilot program with the Preble County Clerk of Courts to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to several other locations around the state over the summer, with additional expansions planned for the future.
The new online options add to the growing list of services Ohioans can now complete online instead of visiting their local BMV, including the ability to order a reprint of a lost or stolen driver’s license.
If an individual does need to visit the BMV, the “Get In Line, Online” service allows customers to advance in the queue without physically waiting in the office. After checking in online, customers have until close of business that day to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line. Since its launch, 2.1 million “Get In Line, Online” tickets have been initiated through this service.
