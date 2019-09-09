The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) invites all Ohio employers to apply for state-wide recognition through the Healthy Worksite Awards.
The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers that demonstrate a commitment to employee health by incorporating comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. It acknowledges efforts to facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.
The 2019 award application is now available online and will remain open until Oct. 31.
“The Healthy Business Council of Ohio and its seven statewide regional councils are a group of Ohio companies sharing best practices for a healthy workforce and a healthy economy,” explained HBCO President Lindy Gilky. “These companies have made a commitment to employees by incorporating comprehensive health promotion and wellness programs into their worksites. Council members realize that healthy employees make a positive impact.”
All worksites in the state of Ohio, regardless of size or status (i.e., public, private, for-profit, non-profit) are encouraged to apply for the award.
“Southeast Ohio has so many employers, large and small, who have innovative wellness programming available to their employees,” said Annie Laurie Cadmus, the Southeast Ohio regional representative of HBCO and Ohio University employee. “We think it’s important to offer those employers the chance to be recognized for their hard work.”
Cadmus noted that the application, at first glance, may seem time-consuming and, in an effort to offer support in their application process, encourages employers to attend an Award Application Workshop:
• Oct. 11, 12-2 p.m., Athens Public Library, small meeting room
• Oct. 11, 3-5 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library, small conference room
Participants are requested to RSVP for the workshops, as space is limited. RSVP by emailing cadmus@ohio.edu the names and emails of participants.
All applications received by the deadline will be scored by the HBCO worksite award committee. Winners are determined based upon total points achieved for their indicated employer size. Businesses will be notified on award status in December. Questions that are not scored are noted as such in the application. Applicants are asked to complete all questions, though, as results are utilized as examples to support other business as they work to advance their workplace health and wellness promotions.
Applications will be judged in three groups: small employers (fewer than 300 employees), medium employers (301-1000 employees), and large employers (1001 or more employees). Four levels of achievement will be awarded within each size group based on points scored: Gold, Silver, Bronze or Recognition. Certificates will be provided to all applicants at the annual awards ceremony in early 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.