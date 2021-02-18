Jen Miller, executive director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, will be the featured guest on WATH Radio’s Party Line program Feb. 23. Mapmaking and redistricting plans and voting security in Ohio are some of the topics Miller will discuss with program host Dave Palmer.
The live, call-in talk show airs weekdays from 9-10 a.m. on 970AM and 97.1FM with Miller joining the program at 9:09 a.m. Listeners can also access the program live on the station’s website wxtq.com/wath or through the program’s app. Call 740-592-6646 during the show to ask a question.
Miller, who has worked with the Ohio League since 2018, can also answer callers’ questions about various voting options available to Ohioans such as absentee or curbside voting and the history of redistricting efforts in the state.
