Ohio Lions have chosen to celebrate their 100th anniversary with a Day Of Service on May 17,2020. This date was scheduled to be a day of celebration at the Lions Statewide Convention. Like all other large celebrations, this gathering was cancelled. But that did not stop Ohio Lions. With the motto We Serve, Lions, throughout the state, have continued doing whatever they can for their communities. They donated money to food banks and relief agencies, assisted the Red Cross in setting up and staffing blood banks, helped distribute food individually as well as through Food Banks and Lend-A-Hand, conducted wellness checks for assistance such as grocery delivery, and even helped to prevent the feeling of isolation through organized phone trees and letter writing.
So, on May 17, 2020, from Ashtabula to Cincinnati, and from Archbold to Marietta, the over 400 Lions Clubs with over 11,000 members choose once again to serve their communities. Rather than focus on one activity, clubs will be community specific.
“Each of our lives have changed drastically in the past few weeks,” said Bill Schultz Athens Lions Club member and current District Governor for SE Ohio, “we have the opportunity to focus on what our community needs now and how we, as Lions can impact that. That’s why the Athens Lions Club, chose to donate and distribute over 400 face masks to four Senior Centers and two agencies on May 17.” Club members visited The Laurels, Close to Home, Lindley Inn and Kimes Care Centers and gave them 25 masks each for staff and residents use. The masks were made by a member of the club. Masks were also donated to the Athens County Food Bank and the Department of Health. The Alexander Lions Club assisted a resident who had a tree fall on his house during the recent storms. The Plains Lions Club and the Chauncey-Dover Lions continue to be active in their communities, also.
100 years ago, a group of business people asked a simple question “what if people put their talents to work improving their communities?” This Centennial Year, Ohio Lions Clubs provided disaster relief for individuals suffering from fire, storm, and tornado damage, provided preventive eye screening for thousands of children, created and supported children’s lunch/weekend backpack food to disadvantaged Ohioans, worked with and for food banks, built and improved local parks and recreation areas, and much more. For more information about Ohio Lions Clubs, please visit http://www.ohiolions.org/
