To help support the Athens City School District (ACSD) successfully transition to online instruction, Ohio University’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) will provide tech support for ACSD students and instructors, helping the district’s handful of IT employees keep up with what is likely to be a flood of support calls in the coming weeks.
Starting April 13, families within the Athens City School District may call 740-593-1223 (option 2) for help with internet setup, online learning apps, and device troubleshooting.
“We’re fortunate to have this partnership with OHIO’s OIT to help support our students and faculty in this difficult time,” Tom Gibbs, Superintendent of Athens City School District, said. “We understand the challenges for some in our community when it comes to technology and believe this support will truly help our students in remote learning.”
With a reported 16% of ACSD students without access to home internet, the district will begin distributing hotspots in the very near future. OHIO is also offering the community free guest wi-fi coverage in many Athens campus parking lots; however, access is just the first step. Support becomes a big deal when technology isn’t just a part of the classroom but is the classroom.
“Since schools have transitioned to online instruction, it is more important than ever that students have the necessities like internet to continue their education,” OHIO Chief Information Officer Chris Ament said. “By providing IT support to our local school district, we are helping ensure accessibility to area students while also providing remote work for our own OHIO students.”
Calls will be fielded by OIT student employees who worked at the IT Service Desk in the Tech Depot before social distancing restrictions closed that location.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Mary Jeffreys, OIT Service Desk manager, said. “We can handle the added call volume, and it gives our students a chance to keep working remotely while making a meaningful contribution to the local community.”
