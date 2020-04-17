Three high school seniors have each received a $3,000 Harry B. Crewson Freshman Scholarship. Offered by Ohio University Credit Union, this scholarship is awarded to graduating high school students who will attend Ohio University and who have demonstrated excellence in community activities and academic achievement.
- Nelsonville street re-striping
- Nelsonville Finance Committee to meet
- Nelsonville Judiciary committee to meet
- Tri-County Career Center Board of Education
- Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville closed next week
- Olive Orange High School Alumni Banquet postponed
- Athens County Children Services Board meeting virtually
- Port Authority to meet
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.