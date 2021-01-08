Gabrielle Reinicke

Ohio University Credit Union Vice President of Human Resources Gabrielle Reinicke will retire in January after 18 years of service.

During her 18 years at OUCU, Reinicke led the HR department as the credit union experienced tremendous growth and expansion to serve its growing membership and offer new, innovative products and services.

Known as a friendly face and a voice for the employee, Reinicke’s successes in hiring and training a highly qualified staff, managing benefits and ensuring a positive work environment for employees has been an integral part of the credit union’s success and its continued ability to meet the needs of its members.


