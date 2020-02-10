Three communities were left off the previous OU Dean’s List. Students from these communities are listed below.

OU students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Millfield: Tyler William Sayre, Madison D. Kottyan, and Tucker Vincent Sullivan

New Marshfield: Morgan Elizabeth Sieg, Noah Forest Molina, Madison Renee Grant, Derek Seth Buckley, Anna Marie Crabtree.

Stewart: Sonya Lenore Ferrier, Faith Iona Laughlin

