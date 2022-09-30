Homecoming 2

The Marching 110 dances by Court and Union streets as they have for generations during Ohio University's Homecoming Parade in 2019. This year's parade will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 8.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Ohio University will celebrate Homecoming Week 2022 from Oct. 3-8 with in-person and virtual events that foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the university experience and community.

