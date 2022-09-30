Ohio University will celebrate Homecoming Week 2022 from Oct. 3-8 with in-person and virtual events that foster remembering, reconnecting and reveling in the university experience and community.
“Homecoming is all about celebrating this special place that for 218 years has been grounds for growing in knowledge, wisdom and love — and a community and legacy that each and every Bobcat has contributed to,” said Rebecca Prater, director of alumni engagement for the Ohio University Alumni Association (OUAA). “There is something magical about this annual tradition that brings Ohio students — past, present and future — together. We are Bobcats for life, and Homecoming truly embodies that Forever Ohio spirit.”
Take a walk down OU memory lane with University Libraries’ annual Homecoming Archives Display. Stop by Alden Library throughout the week to view yearbooks, scrapbooks, photographs, newspapers, student publications and sports memorabilia. Can’t make it back to campus? The Libraries’ Digital Archives makes all this OHIO history accessible to everyone, at any time.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, includes two virtual events for Bobcats near and far. The Office of Global Affairs, Center for International Studies and OUAA will host a “Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the Voices of Our Fellow Bobcats” panel discussion, featuring alumni who will discuss how their time at OHIO helped prepare them for experiences beyond college. That evening the OUAA and University Libraries will team up to test OU graduates’ alma mater knowledge during Trivia Night, with a chance to win OU merchandise and Bobcat bragging rights.
Thursday, Oct. 6, marks the return of the spirited Yell Like Hell Pep Rally on College Green. Hosted by the Student Alumni Board, the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with yard games, a photo booth and a concert by local band Rent Free. At 7 p.m., the Marching 110, the football team and Rufus will light up the night and get the OU and local community psyched up for the big weekend.
Homecoming Weekend gets in full swing the following day with Food Truck Friday. Stop by the Konneker Alumni Center from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to enjoy some of Athens’ favorite mobile eateries (the Burrito Buggy and Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen), visit with friends and win some OU giveaways. The first 100 alumni to stop by the OUAA tent on the front lawn will receive a free Kona Ice voucher.
That evening, the OUAA and members of the OU community will gather to celebrate those who exemplify the Bobcat spirit in their commitment to excellence and service.
The 2022 Alumni Award recipients include Dr. Patricia A. Ackerman, BA ’66, who is receiving this year’s Alumna of the Year Award, the highest honor bestowed to an OU graduate, and will serve as grand marshal of this year’s Homecoming Parade.
A week of Bobcat spirit culminates at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 with the annual Homecoming Parade, featuring the Marching 110 and the “never too old to funk” Alumni Band. Join town and gown along the brick streets of community and campus for the biggest celebration of the year, or register to watch the Homecoming Parade livestream, emceed by Assistant Dean of Students Taylor Tackett and Joi Foy, a student majoring in news and information through the Scripps College of Communication's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
After the parade, head over to Pepsi Tailgreat Park for tailgate events hosted by OU colleges and divisions and for the OUAA’s Bobcat Bash. Get ready to stand up and cheer as the OU football team takes on Akron at 2 p.m. on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.
For a complete list of events, some of which require pre-registration, and Homecoming information, visit the official Homecoming 2022 website, ohio.edu/homecoming , and follow #OHIOHC2022 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
