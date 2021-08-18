The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery was given a donation of $250,000 from Peoples Bank which will go to support the development of the museum’s new permanent location on Columbus Road.
The bank will donate $50,000 per year for the next five years and the museums new exhibit hall will be dedicated as the Peoples Bank Exhibit Hall.
The museum is a hands-on discovery museum committed to creating educational opportunities for children and youth.
“Peoples Bank is delighted to help bring such an important educational venue to southeast Ohio. Museums bring communities together, which is core to the mission of Peoples Bank,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank CEO and President. “And what a great way to provide education to the region’s children while being a good source of entertainment.”
Peoples Bank has given to many other philanthropic entities including Southeast Ohio Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, Stuart’s Opera House, Facing Hunger Foodbank and the children’s Hunger Alliance.
“I am blown away by the generosity of this gift,” said Sara Hartman, Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery co-founder and co-president. The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery is thrilled to partner with a community-focused entity like Peoples Bank to positively impact educational opportunities for children and families in our region.”
Jen Parsons, executive director at the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery, expressed her thanks as well, stating, “ We are so appreciative of this support from Peoples Bank. This contribution will allow he museum to further its mission of inspiring confidence in people of all ages to explore and discover the world!”
