The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery will host a virtual Teen Science Café on Monday, March 15 from 6-7 p.m. EST. This is a free event, run by teens, that is open to all teens. This event and future Teen Science Cafes will provide an opportunity for teens to discuss and participate in hands-on activities with scientists and professionals in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).
The Café presenter is Meredith Fitschen-Brown, a PhD student in Biological Sciences at Ohio University, who will be talking about her research on what fish behavior can teach us about freshwater pollution.
The Teen Science Café Network is a National Science Foundation-supported initiative to engage teens and scientists in social café-style events.
To join, please find the Zoom link at: www.ovmod.org/tsc
For further information contact Jen Parsons, Executive Director Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery, at director@ovmod.org.
