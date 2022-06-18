The Ohio Valley Summer Theater (OVST), a staple in the Athens theater community for over 70 years, is producing its first youth production, Seussical Jr., from this Thursday, June 23, through June 26 at ARTSWest.
Including beloved characters such as Horton the Elephant, Cat in the Hat and more, audiences will be transported into the world of Dr. Suess in this fun and fantastical musical extravaganza.
Narrated by the Cat in the Hat, Seussical Jr. tells the story of Horton the Elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos who Horton must protect from a world of naysayers and dangers. While protecting the Whos, Horton must also guard an abandoned egg that was left in his care by Mayzie La Bird. Although he faces ridicule, danger, and many challenges along the way, the power of friendship, loyalty, family, and community proves triumphant on his journey.
With a book, music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical Jr. brings not only cheerful music, but vibrant costumes and design elements.
“I am thrilled to be part of Ohio Valley Summer Theater’s first youth production,” Alexis Parsons, co-director of Seussical Jr., said. “The arts have never been more important in a child’s life then they are right now and we are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to provide a creative outlet for kids and teens in our community this summer.”
The cast includes Jacey Ankeney, Jozlyn Bew, Terin Reiber, Eden Radcliff, Harmony Radcliff, Emaline Duquette, Mia Harmon, Charlie Schwallie-deTar, Mackenzie Klein, Mikaela Higgins, Piper Smeck, Greer Tullett, Violet Bradley, Olivia Myles, Eliza Kopenski, Clement Liu, Jojo Bew, Quinn Duquette, Jordyn Higgins, and Calvin Logue.
Along with Parsons leading the ensemble as co-director and choreographer, Jodi MacNeal is serving as co-director and music director, and Fae Maffin is stage managing.
“We are thrilled to be working with such a fantastic group of kids,” Parsons added. “It takes a lot of creativity and focus to bring this whimsical world to life, but this group is up to the challenge. Don’t miss your chance to see this heartfelt show.”
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and available online or at the door. ARTSWest is located at 132 West State Street.
Visit https://ovst.org/ for more information and to learn more about our other upcoming productions.
OVST will also produce Shrek the Musical this summer from July 7-24 at the Forum Theater in the basement of Ohio University’s Radio Television (RTV) Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.