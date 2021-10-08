Based on the 1985 motion picture and the popular board game, Clue on Stage will open to limited seating this weekend courtesy of the Ohio Valley Summer Theater.
The performances are being held throughout this weekend and the next at the ARTS/West building on W State Street, with showings Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Doors open half an hour before the show.
The production was written by Sandy Rustin with original music by David Abbinanti. Special arrangement was done by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at www.ovst.org/clue.
