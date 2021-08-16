The Nelsonville Public Library is teaming up with OhioHealth to host an afternoon of outdoor wellness activities on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Other groups involved with the event include Rural Action, the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action group and the Athens City-County Health Department.
Activities include free fresh fruit and COVID-19 vaccines, tick and mosquito safety resources, a bug activity for kids and bug extermination information. The first 300 attendees will receive free sunscreen.
