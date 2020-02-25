OhioMeansJobs – Athens County offices are moving to 510 W. Union Street, Athens. Offices will reopen on Friday, Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office entrance and parking are in the rear of the building.

The phone number remains the same, 740-797-1405 or toll free at 877-351-0405.

Same great staff, new exciting location!

