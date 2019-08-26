JACKSONVILLE — Royalty contestants for the 2019 Jacksonville Old Settler's Reunion festival, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 2, include:
Miss Old Settler:
- Lily Walter, Nelsonville, daughter of Amy Kline
- Gracy Whitmore, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeremy and Beth Whitmore
- Kylee McQuade, Nelsonville, daughter of Tara Dupler and Jay Smathers, and Heath McQuade and Stephanie McQuade
- Madyson Murphy, Glosuter, daughter of Chasity Antle and Doug Murphy
- Karli Graham, Nelsonville, daughter of Angela Slaven and Derek Graham of Nelsonville
Junior Miss:
- Harmony Spangler, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeff and Jessica Pyke
- Abby Miller, Chauncey, daughter of Michelle Parsons and Nathan Miller
- Madison Warren, Glouster, daughter of Tonya and Matt Warren
- Isabella Carsey, Trimble, daughter of Mike and Tara Carsey
- Emiline O'Nail, Nelsonville, daughter of Michael and Amy O'Neil
- Nevaeh Amponsah, Athens, daughter of Sandra and Joseph Amponsah
- Bailey McDonald, Nelsonville, daughter of Brian and RoseAnn McDonald
- Mackenzie Windle, Jacksonville, daughter of Mandy and David Windle
Little Miss:
- Megan Taylor, The Plains, daughter of Jacob and Crystal Taylor
- Brooklyn Spangler, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeff and Jessica Pyke
- Layla Smith, Glouster, daughter of Lesley Smith
- Adelyn Fouch, Logan, daughter of Daniel and Stephanie Fouch
- Briley Householder, Logan, daughter of Dexan and Amber Householder
- Lily Ann Bentley, Nelsonville, daughter of Stacey and Asa Bentley
- Izzabell Grace Warren, Glouster, daughter of Leta and Chad Warren
- Kinzlee Ringer, The Plains, daughter of Cory and Cherikee Ringer
- Tyaiha Layton, Nelsonville, daughter of Jami and Lee Layton
- Addilyn Polk, The Plains, daughter of Alisha and Kevin Young
- Leah Phillips, Nelsonville, daughter of Nicole and Zach Phillips
