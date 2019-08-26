Mackenzie Windle

JACKSONVILLE — Royalty contestants for the 2019 Jacksonville Old Settler's Reunion festival, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 2, include:

Miss Old Settler:

  • Lily Walter, Nelsonville, daughter of Amy Kline
  • Gracy Whitmore, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeremy and Beth Whitmore
  • Kylee McQuade, Nelsonville, daughter of Tara Dupler and Jay Smathers, and Heath McQuade and Stephanie McQuade
  • Madyson Murphy, Glosuter, daughter of Chasity Antle and Doug Murphy
  • Karli Graham, Nelsonville, daughter of Angela Slaven and Derek Graham of Nelsonville

Junior Miss:

  • Harmony Spangler, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeff and Jessica Pyke
  • Abby Miller, Chauncey, daughter of Michelle Parsons and Nathan Miller
  • Madison Warren, Glouster, daughter of Tonya and Matt Warren
  • Isabella Carsey, Trimble, daughter of Mike and Tara Carsey
  • Emiline O'Nail, Nelsonville, daughter of Michael and Amy O'Neil
  • Nevaeh Amponsah, Athens, daughter of Sandra and Joseph Amponsah
  • Bailey McDonald, Nelsonville, daughter of Brian and RoseAnn McDonald
  • Mackenzie Windle, Jacksonville, daughter of Mandy and David Windle

Little Miss:

  • Megan Taylor, The Plains, daughter of Jacob and Crystal Taylor
  • Brooklyn Spangler, Nelsonville, daughter of Jeff and Jessica Pyke
  • Layla Smith, Glouster, daughter of Lesley Smith
  • Adelyn Fouch, Logan, daughter of Daniel and Stephanie Fouch
  • Briley Householder, Logan, daughter of Dexan and Amber Householder
  • Lily Ann Bentley, Nelsonville, daughter of Stacey and Asa Bentley
  • Izzabell Grace Warren, Glouster, daughter of Leta and Chad Warren 
  • Kinzlee Ringer, The Plains, daughter of Cory and Cherikee Ringer 
  • Tyaiha Layton, Nelsonville, daughter of Jami and Lee Layton
  • Addilyn Polk, The Plains, daughter of Alisha and Kevin Young
  • Leah Phillips, Nelsonville, daughter of Nicole and Zach Phillips
