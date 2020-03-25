Looking for resources to help your students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math? Check out the resources below.

Elementary

1. Mystery Science: This free website offers quick lessons and activities in a wide variety of scientific topics for students, grade K-5. https://mysteryscience.com/

2. Brain Pop Jr.: Learning tools for students in grades K-3, in the areas of STEM as well as health, social studies and art. https://jr.brainpop.com/

3. Children’s Museum Houston: The museum’s classroom curriculum page is full of science lessons and at-home activities for grades PreK-5. https://www.cmhouston.org/classroom-curriculum

4. Zearn: This math-focused website offers 400 hours of digital lessons and video instruction for grades K-5. https://about.zearn.org/distance-learning

5. Scratch Jr.: It’s never too early to start learning how to code, Scratch Jr. is for students 5-7 years of age, who learn the basics of coding through shaping together graphical blocks. https://www.scratchjr.org/about/info

Middle and high school

1. Carnegie Mellon University Computer Science Academy: CMU offers a free online computer science curriculum for middle and high school students. https://academy.cs.cmu.edu/coronavirus2020.

2. Kahn Academy: This online free resource offers exercises, quizzes, and tests so students can practice and master skills, as well as instructional videos to help students learn or review material in a wide variety of subjects. Kahn works with students K-12, and has SAT prep guides for older students. https://www.khanacademy.org/

3. NASA STEM: NASA’s education engagement website is broken down into different grades. They have videos, articles and activities for a wide variety of topics in the STEM field for both middle and high school students. https://www.nasa.gov/stem/forstudents/9-12/index.html

4. Quizlet: Here you’ll find flash cards, quizzes and games for many subjects, including computer skills, science and math https://quizlet.com/

5. Typing.com: Typing skills are important for any future career, especially in the computer-heavy STEM fields. Students getting ready to graduate can practice there typing skills while at home. www.typing.com.

Load comments