Owners and employees of small businesses in Athens are invited to learn about the many free and reduced-cost health care services available through the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs (CHP), during an open house later this month.
On Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., one of the Heritage College’s two mobile clinics will be parked in the Peoples Bank parking lot at 801 E. State St., Athens. Visitors can tour the mobile clinic, meet CHP providers and staff, and find out more about the free and low-cost medical services available through CHP’s mobile clinics and Heritage Community Clinic on Ohio University’s West Green.
CHP’s staff of nurses, volunteer physicians and medical students provide services — including primary care, health screenings, breast and cervical cancer screenings, osteopathic manipulative medicine, diabetes care and immunizations — to adults ages 18-65, both insured and uninsured. CHP staff will be on hand during the open house to answer any questions about services and eligibility.
The open house is designed to increase awareness of the programs the Heritage College offers to residents in CHP’s 22-county service area — particularly individuals who are uninsured and those who cannot afford insurance copayments and deductibles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.