ALBANY – Families needing assistance with backpacks and school supplies for fall can receive help through "Operation Backpack," a cooperative effort of the Airline Church of Christ and area businesses. To receive help families should call 698-7041. The Airline Church of Christ is located at 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany. This program is open to all area youth needing help in getting ready for school this fall.
