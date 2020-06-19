Even though most of this summer's programs have been canceled or postponed by COVID-19 restrictions, the annual "Operation Backpack" program of the Airline Church of Christ, Albany, is still on to help youth and their families get ready for school this fall. Currently, the church is partnering with community members and businesses to prepare the backpacks filled with school supplies for area youth.
This is the twelfth year for the program with over two thousand youth and their families assisted through the program. Last year youth from seven school systems in three counties received assistance.
Anyone who would like to contribute school supplies or funds for this program should contact the church at 740-698-7041 or by mail at Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, Ohio 45710. In addition, youth and families needing help with school supplies for the 2020 school year should also contact the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.