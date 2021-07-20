"Operation Backpack", in it's 13th year, is once again providing backpacks and school supplies to area youth. Airline Church of Christ, in partnership with over twenty five area businesses and professionals, has provided over 3,000 youth with school assistance over the past twelve years.
Any family needing assistance should call 740-698-7041. All youth are eligible. Airline Church is located four miles northwest of Albany on St. Rt. 681. Please leave your name, number of children, school grade and telephone number and once the backpacks are ready arrangements will be made to pick them up.
