This is a continuation of the cross-country bicycle ride series from a couple of weeks ago.
It’s 8:45 a.m. at a bar on the desert side of Oregon. This was Stockman’s Bar-Café in Baker City, Oregon. The sun was shining outside, but the light was dim on the inside. There were six people at the bar drinking an early morning beer. The jukebox was blasting. Kids were drinking coffee and a guy with sunglasses was hugging all the women.
Somehow the huge antique oak mirror seemed to blend in with tacky ‘funny signs (“Beer is the answer, but I can’t remember the question”). A gray haired lady was in the back cooking up something wholesome. Four middle-aged ladies in colorful garb were juggling skinny brown cigarettes, coffee, and two conversations at the same time.
Our group of hungry bicyclists was there for a big breakfast and coffee, but there were too many characters around to waste time eating, when we could be getting to know the local folks of Baker City. We all went our separate ways to seek out people we had never met and would never meet again.
“I’m Tired of Being Lonesome, On’ry and Mean”, (a Waylon Jennings favorite) was playing on the jukebox, when I saw this pale older woman. I noticed her routine of drinking beer and playing sad songs on the jukebox. She tried real hard to make herself presentable, (lots of make up and a beauty salon hairdo) but years of cheap alcohol had taken its toll on this Oregon woman. She was the one who was filling the morning environment with sorrowful melodies. I approached her and complimented her on her fine selections of country-western tunes.
That’s when it all started.
I helped her with a few selections. I think I even paid (3 songs for a quarter). She must have thought I was a pretty nice fella, because she started staring at me through her cat-eye glasses and an open-mouth befuddled look. We talked for a while saying nothing and the next thing I knew she had her age spotted hand around my neck smiling from ear to ear. It was about this time when Clarke walked into the scene. I called him over hoping he would help me out of this awkward situation.
But of course, he made things worse.
She was still leaning on me with he hand around my neck, when Clarke declared: “I’ve got to get a picture of this.‘’ He breaks out his camera and asks us to pose. She sat up straight and cuddled even closer. I was giving Clarke a real mean look when he says, “Now kiss”. She wanted a real kiss, but I refused to turn my head and settled for a smack on the cheek. Thanks Clarke, old pal. With our photographer satisfied, we settled back down to a conversation. Well it was more of a monolog.
This is what I wanted all along. I wanted to hear ‘her story’.
She was worried.
She couldn’t find her daughter who had been missing for three days. Her husband died four years ago. Her “beautiful son, with all kinds of muscles” was shot and killed when she was 47. She buried him up on the hill. I enjoyed listening to her reminisce about the old days, when was young and beautiful. She proclaimed: “It’s really true.” And I believed her. I said goodbye and left Miss 1910 behind.
I thought how Stockman’s Bar-Café in Baker City, Oregon would continue on with their homey moments without us, as our group of nosy bodies peddled west. As we slowly crossed the United States, we founded that people were generally friendly, but people were different in different regions of the country. In particular, the western states, in 1980, still had a feeling of the old west. Often, when we pull into a small western town and park in front of the only café/bar in town, I felt like we had just entered in an episode of “Gun Smoke”.
