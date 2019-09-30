LOGAN — Nearly 150 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from around southeastern Ohio gathered at Logan High School Sept. 26 for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Southeast Region Fall Conference. The high school is in the Logan-Hocking Local School District in Hocking County.
The conference featured updates from OSBA officers and staff and a number of awards and recognitions. The region recognized new school board members, superintendents and treasurers; exceptional board members; and exemplary students, student programs, administrators, faculty, business leaders and a volunteer and classified staff member. The region also honored Ohio Department of Education Purple Star Award schools. The award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s armed forces.
Special awards included the Southeast Region Advocate of Education Hall of Fame Award, which went to Dr. Barbara A. Hansen for her dedication to K-12 and post-secondary education and community service agencies in southeast Ohio. The Southeast Region Outstanding School Board Member Award was presented to Ken
Blood, a veteran board member in the East Muskingum Local School District in Muskingum County. Ruth Ware, a curriculum consultant at Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, received the region’s President’s Award, which honors individuals who have shown an unwavering commitment to public education and the children in southeast Ohio.
Eighteen counties comprise the OSBA Southeast Region: Athens, Belmont, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Muskingum, Monroe, Noble, Perry, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington. The other OSBA regions are Central, Northeast, Northwest and Southwest.
