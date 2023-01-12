The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Athens County Scholarship Program has announced their annual scholarship.
Presented each spring, the award amount ranges from $600-$3,000, depending on the pool of recipients, according to a release from the local alumni club.
As part of the selection criteria, the scholarship strives to identify high school students in Athens County who exemplify an outstanding academic commitment and strive to expand their academic performance at The Ohio State University.
The application process includes the actual completion of the application, grade transcripts, and letters of recommendation specifically addressing the selection criteria.
An interview with applicants will be held as warranted and desired by the selection committee. Completed applications may be submitted by regular mail or email. Incomplete packets will not be considered or evaluated.
The submission deadline is Saturday, April 1. The award notification is slated to be made on May 1.
The post-award requirements include that the award winner(s) will be available for pictures / media coverage. No academic or other personal information will be shared publicly.
All five high schools in the county will be sent a letter at the beginning of each school year as a reminder of the scholarship award opportunity.
Award notification: Recipient(s) will be notified by the Selection Committee through the guidance counseling office and awards will be presented at the attending high school’s award ceremony, similar event, or in person.
