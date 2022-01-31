The Ohio University Division of Diversity and Inclusion invites current students, who will be enrolled in classes full-time during the 2022-2023 academic year, to apply for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund. The selection committee will accept applications until Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 5 p.m.
The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship is a one-time award, up to $1,000, for current students who demonstrate leadership through multicultural student organizations and diversity-based initiatives at Ohio University.
Current students can access the application at this link https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2hsXYTh6KOWYjnU.
The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was established at the request of Ohio University alumni by Ohio University and The Ohio University Foundation in response to a call from the president of North Central University, Scott Hagan, for universities to create a scholarship in honor of George Floyd and the racial justice movement his death symbolizes.
To access FAQs about the scholarship’s purpose, eligibility requirements, and more, please visit https://www.ohio.edu/diversity/george-floyd-memorial-scholarship-information-and-faq.
Please email diversityinclusion@ohio.edu with any questions.
