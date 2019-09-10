Four cadets from Ohio University’s Air Force Detachment 650 graduated with distinction from field training at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama this summer. Field Training is a 13-day long, military training course designed to evaluate cadets’ leadership and officer capabilities under intense pressure. The recognition as Distinguished Graduate is awarded to the top 10 percent of cadets who demonstrate exceptional leadership, high moral character, and military aptitude. Cadets Griffin Braun, Keanu McElroy, Thomas Pitts, and Pete Adrian Lopez earned recognition as Distinguished Graduates in their field training encampments of over 400 cadets.
Additionally, Detachment 650 kicked off the Fall 2019 semester by awarding full-ride Air Force ROTC scholarships to three cadets: Cadet Vernon Kluding, a first-year cadet; Cadet Joshua Ducharme, a second-year cadet; and Cadet Taylor Thole, also a second-year cadet. Detachment 650 awarded these scholarships based on the cadets’ demonstrated potential as successful leaders, good academic standing, favorable peer ranking, physical fitness and overall merit.
Lieutenant Colonel Layla Sweet is the commander for Detachment 650.
“These results just reinforce what we already know, the cadets in Detachment 650 are truly outstanding,” Sweet said.
