Ohio University Air Force ROTC Detachment 650’s Master Sergeant Heather Sutton has been selected as the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO) of the Year for all of the Air Force ROTC detachments across the nation. This award recognizes NCO’s who excel in their positions as personnel specialists and who have gone above and beyond in their roles helping to shape the next generation of Air Force Officers. Sutton enlisted in the Air Force in 2000 and has been part of the Detachment 650 team at Ohio University since May 2017. She manages all personnel programs for the Detachment 650 cadets and assists with their transition into their military careers.
“Master Sergeant Sutton is an outstanding SNCO who dedicates her career to helping others succeed,” said Lt. Colonel Layla Sweet. “She is truly deserving of this award, as she dedicates numerous hours to supporting Ohio University’s Detachment 650 cadets in their paths to becoming outstanding leaders.”
Earlier this year, Sutton was recognized as Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Northeast Region.
Arquimides Segarra-Ibanez, a senior at Ohio University and Air Force ROTC cadet, was awarded “#1 Cadet Training Assistant (CTA) of Field Training,” out of 150 other CTAs. This award recognizes the expert leadership and dedication to the training and mentorship of cadets during Field Training, a rigorous military training camp for Air Force cadet to become officers.
“Cadet Ibanez is truly passionate about his role as a mentor and he sets an example among his peers by giving 100%,” said Sweet. “This award is a result of the countless hours he has dedicated to the shaping of future Air Force Officers.”
