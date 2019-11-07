PFC Kiveran Davidson, 24, a 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a BA in music, recently joined the Marine band.

Davidson said she never thought she was good enough to play in a military band, but the Marines came to a band rehearsal one day and encouraged members to audition.

“Boot camp was fun and busy,” she said. “Becoming a Marine was the best decision because I’m all set financially for my future and I’ll be doing what I love for the next 20 years: playing my clarinet and making music with others.”

Davidson is from Chinsdale, Illinois.

Load comments