PFC Kiveran Davidson, 24, a 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a BA in music, recently joined the Marine band.
Davidson said she never thought she was good enough to play in a military band, but the Marines came to a band rehearsal one day and encouraged members to audition.
“Boot camp was fun and busy,” she said. “Becoming a Marine was the best decision because I’m all set financially for my future and I’ll be doing what I love for the next 20 years: playing my clarinet and making music with others.”
Davidson is from Chinsdale, Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.