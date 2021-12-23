ATHENS — Ohio University Campus Recycling wrapped up the annual Winter Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 11 as the fall semester came to a close. The team sorted and weighed food before sending it to the Cats’ Cupboard campus food pantry on Dec. 14.
Non-perishable food items, clothing, and other donate-able items were taken at collection sites across campus including residence halls and the Sorority and Fraternity Life office in Baker Center.
Last year’s 2020 drive achieved some success despite the obstacles of the pandemic and fewer students living on campus; it was estimated that about 400 pounds of food was donated.
This year, Campus Recycling is excited to report that 1,224.5 pounds of food was donated to Cat’s Cupboard.
Andrew Ladd, OU Recycling and Zero Waste manager, commented, “the level of student response through donations is really inspiring. Over a few short weeks, we were able to pull together as a community, reduce food waste, and help others in need. That’s a clear triple win to me. We are filled with gratitude for all involved.”
For more information, visit www/ohio.edu/recycling.
