Ohio University’s Center for Entrepreneurship will celebrate Women in Entrepreneurship Week by hosting multiple female entrepreneurs from across Ohio for a panel and networking event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Walter Hall Rotunda.
The event will focus on tackling specific challenges in women-owned businesses and feature several prominent speakers, a panel and a networking reception. Students, educators and others can meet successful female entrepreneurs to learn about their career paths and the achievements and failures they encountered on their way to success.
Panelists include Jane Cavarozzi, co-founder of Dirty Girl Coffee LLC; Michelle Fox, co-founder and chief operating officer of Rock your Business; Valerie Kinnard, owner of Kindred Market; and Danielle Young, founder of Nature’s Magic. The panel will be moderated by Kerry Pigman, co-founder and president of Ed Map.
After the panel, attendees can interact with Cavarozzi, Fox, Kinnard and Young, who will each have a table at the networking reception to facilitate one-on-one conversations. Other local female entrepreneurs from Fluff Bakery, Butcher’s Bites, Nixtamalized, Sweet Arts Bakery, Skelley Reflections, I Do Crew, Coral Marie Clothing, Athens Impact, Socially Responsible Investments, January Heuss Photography, and ETS Coaching will also table at the reception.
Caity Stegmaier, a local DJ known as DJ Cooki3, will be playing music by popular female artists. Light refreshments will be available for attendees, along with a cash bar. The Career and Leadership Development Center will set up the Career Closet to accept gently used women’s clothing as donations and for attendees to “shop” the closet.
Although not required, registration is recommended and is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.