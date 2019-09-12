Ohio University Credit Union is holding a donation collection in support of the Athens Area Stand Down program, which seeks to provide assistance to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, particularly U.S. veterans. “Stand Down” is a military term referring to taking a break from the battlefield, and “Stand Down” events are community-based programs aiming to help those in need combat their problems and rebuild their lives.

Because this program is volunteer-driven and depends on community donations, Ohio University Credit Union has placed collection boxes at their 944 E. State St., 12 W. Union St. and 90 S. Shafer St. locations.

The following items will be accepted through Sept. 30 at all three branches:

  • Hygiene Items
  • Coats/gloves/hats
  • Flashlights
  • Diapers
  • First Aid Items
  • Pocket Calendars
  • Chapstick
  • Sunscreen
  • Paper Products
  • Non-perishable food

Items in high demand:

  • Backpacks
  • Boots
  • Sleeping Bags
  • Blankets
  • Tents

All items collected will be donated to the Stand Down program, which will distribute those items to the community on at the Athens County Fairgrounds on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, specialized services will be provided to veterans at the event, and many social service agencies will be on hand to provide resources for veterans and non-veterans. For information, visit www.athensareastanddown.org.

