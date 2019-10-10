Ohio University Credit Union will host a free construction loan seminar on Thursday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:15 p.m. at the credit union’s office located at 944 E. State St.

The seminar will address financing options for new home construction. Topics include loan types and terms, down payment and land equity options, application process, and build process.

Space is limited. Register by calling the credit union at 740-597-2801 or by sending an email to mortgages@oucu.org by Oct. 28.

Refreshments will be served. Event is free and open to the public.

Load comments