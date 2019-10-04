Ohio University Credit Union will host a free Business Identity Theft Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 12-1 p.m. at the credit union’s office located at 944 E. State St.
Cybercriminals have turned their focus to small businesses, so while you’re working to build your business, a fraudster may be working to infiltrate your account. During this session, you’ll find out what you can do to secure your systems and protect your company. Event is free and open to the public. Complimentary lunch will be served.
Please register by calling the credit union at (740) 597-2800 or email business@oucu.org.
