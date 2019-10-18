Ohio University Credit Union will host a free basic estate planning information session on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the credit union’s East State Street office from 6-7:30 p.m. Attorney Garry Hunter will discuss the basic legal documents needed for simple estate planning and the costs associated with their preparation.
Topics for this session include the simple will, general power of attorney, durable power of attorney, living will, trusts, and the transfer on death deed.
Space is limited. Register by calling (740) 597-2800 or by email at memberservices@oucu.org by Nov. 4. Refreshments will be served.
