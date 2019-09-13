Ohio University Credit Union will host a free Financial Fitness Boot Camp on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10-11:15 a.m. at the credit union’s office located at 944 E. State St.
For those looking to shape up their finances and reduce financial stress, this seminar will provide tools to take control. Attendees will learn how to spend smarter, save more, and strengthen or maintain a their credit score.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Register by calling the credit union at (740) 597-2800 or online at Eventbrite.
