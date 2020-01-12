The Ohio University Credit Union (OUCU) received a 2019 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development in the Financial Services Standard of Excellence category from the Web Marketing Association.
The Ohio University Credit Union website was a collaboration between CU Solutions Group agency and the OUCU Marketing Department.
Best Financial Services websites are selected by judges who review the entered websites using the seven criteria: design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation, and content.
Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 96 industries. The best are recognized with a WebAward which helps interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for web developers and advertising agencies.
Ohio University Credit Union is a federally insured institution with over $376 million in assets.
CU Solutions Group is a credit union service organization offering leading edge products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory.
