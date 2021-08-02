Sarah Liese, a second-year master’s student in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, has been selected for the Native American Journalists Association’s $10,000 Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship.
Liese applied for the scholarship by focusing on her journalism background, why she wanted to be a NAJA fellow and what Indigenous stories she wanted to tell.
“I think the scholarship will further the training I received from my classes and Ohio University and my experiences with NAJA,” Liese said. “I hope the money I received continues to amplify Native American stories.”
Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, NAJA executive director, said the Facebook Journalism Project was established in 2018 to support journalism that connects and strengthens communities. Five $10,000 scholarships are awarded each year to Indigenous students pursuing media careers.
“This scholarship is a life-changing amount of money for Indigenous journalism students working hard to finish their degrees and get to the next steps in their careers,” Landsberry-Baker said.
NAJA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports journalists working across Indian Country, whether they are Indigenous or non-Indigenous. NAJA also encourages Indigenous students to pursue journalism careers to increase representation in the field. The organization was founded in 1983 and has more than 900 members across the United States and Canada.
Liese said she plans to use the money to further her documentary filmmaker career. She wants to replace her laptop and then research new camera lenses and sound equipment. She will also set aside some of the money for living expenses.
Liese became involved with NAJA in 2017 as a Native American Journalism fellow and learned the best practices for young Native journalists. Her mentor, Associate Professor Victoria LaPoe, worked with her one-on-one and fostered her growth as a journalist.
“Investment is essential to making change for more inclusiveness in newsrooms – from sources to stories to staff,” LaPoe, a NAJA member, said.
Liese had previously traveled to the Society of Professional Journalists Conference in Anaheim, Calif., with other fellows and mentors.
“I am blessed to have had this opportunity to grow and learn from the best and brightest Native journalists,” Liese said. “I am lucky they saw something in me.”
Liese was also one of three people named to the Sundance Institute’s Full Circle Fellowship in the spring. She participated in the Sundance Institute’s Directors and Screenwriters Labs and Native Lab.
