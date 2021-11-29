Ohio University donated about 1,600 pounds of food to Athens Food Rescue this past week as the school shut down for the holiday break. Several charities with goals to feed the hungry benefitted.
Some of the donations were picked up by AFR volunteers while others were delivered by workers from the charities.
AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss expressed her gratitude for Ohio University for the donations.
“Ohio University has been a long-standing supporter of Athens Food Rescue,” said Curtiss. “Several folks at OU help coordinate the donations and we really appreciate their efforts.”
The Bishopville Food Pantry got more than 600 pounds from 82 West and Jefferson Marketplace. The pantry is operated by the Bishopville Church of Christ.
The Feed My Sheep Pantry picked up more than 400 pounds from Boyd Dining Hall and Boyd Market. The Pantry is located in Torch and is operated by the United Methodist Church.
The Nelsonville Food Cupboard also received food – 95 pounds from The Front Room.
A fourth donation was delivered to Friends and Neighbors Community Choice Food Center of Coolville. It involved canned goods, bread, cookies, pasta, and more from Nelson Dining Hall and Nelson Market, and totaled nearly 500 pounds.
“My car was completely full, front and back,” said AFR volunteer Fred Kight. “A half-dozen Nelson workers helped me load up and I’m much obliged.”
Athens Food Rescue transports to area charities with donations from OU and participating restaurants, grocers and other local food facilities. This results in meals for people in need while also diverting food from landfills.
More information about the operation and volunteering is available at AFR’s website and on Facebook.
