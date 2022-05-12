The Ohio University Observatory starts the summer with a special viewing session during the total lunar eclipse on Sunday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“It’s a total lunar eclipse – the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow for about 85 minutes, during which time it will look very red and much fainter than it normally does,” said Douglas Clowe, professor of physics and astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences. “It will not be completely blacked out, as sunlight is refracted around the Earth by its atmosphere, with the dust in our atmosphere giving the moon its dark red color during the eclipse.”
The eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. and will enter totality (when the moon is fully within Earth’s shadow) at 11:29 p.m. and leave totality 12:53 a.m.
“This one is nicely situated for viewing from the eastern time zone, so we’ll have a special viewing at the observatory until the end of totality for anyone who wants to stop by,” Clowe said.
For more information about the lunar eclipse, Clowe recommends the EarthSky website and the Time and Date website.
Other summer 2022 public telescope nights are scheduled for the following dates:
June 3 and 4 — 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 1 and 2 — 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Public telescope night is hosted by the OU astronomy faculty and students.
These events will be canceled if the sky is cloudy or stormy. Telescope nights are free and open to the public.
Visitors may see lunar craters, Saturn’s rings, Jupiter, Mars, star clusters, or distant galaxies, depending on the time of year and sky conditions.
Public telescope nights are held at the OU observatory, located at The Ridges on the Athens campus.
Parking is available in university lots 202, 200 and 201, which are open to visitors on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays. A permit is required from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The lots are open to public all other times, unless reserved for a special event.
These lots are located near The Ridges Auditorium. Follow the stairs up the hill to Konneker Labs, proceed through the Konneker lot, and walk up Water Tower Drive to reach the Observatory at the summit.
Limited parking for people with a disability is available at the observatory dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.